BCB to modify players’ contract over franchise league issue

“It will be clearly written that a player would have to clearly tell which format he wants to play. And they also let us know that whether they will play for national team or franchise league if the national team has International schedule during the franchise league.

“So everything will be cleared and then there will be no clash, there will be no matter for forcing someone. I was on the individual before, now we will take it written on the paper. Then if anyone wants to give national team preference, no one can say that we are forcing him. It’s obvious that whoever doesn’t play won’t play.”

Ace all-rounder Shakib has recently sought BCB’s permission to play the IPL by skipping the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. While BCB gave him the permission, it displeased the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon to a great extent as Bangladesh has recently been whitewashed at the hands of a depleted West Indies side in two-match Test series on their home den.

“I am not embarrassed, you can say I am upset, I am really upset (over Shakib issue),” Papon said.

“I don’t know whether you know how much we invest for a player for 10-15 years. Apart from the agreement in which they are paid handsomely, we had to spend a large bulk for their practice and injury. After all those things, if you lost two Test matches, before you lost Test to Afghanistan, India and Pakistan. And even after that you said I won’t play the next Test, what you will feel,” Papon said.