Nazmul Hassan on Mashrafe becoming BCB president

Nazmul Hasan claims that it is not an easy process to leave the responsibility of BCB, “The first thing is that you cannot leave if you want. We have seen that in the case of Zimbabwe, they were almost banned for two years, and we have seen it in the case of Sri Lanka. I think it is not right to take any hasty decision, which can harm the country's cricket.”

Nazmul also hinted about communicating with ICC regarding the matter, “One option is I have to talk with them (ICC). Two things are very important here. One is that the ICC wants its elected body (select committee) to complete its full term. Another is the ICC tenure. When the term of ICC is over then there is a chance to think and talk to them and come out. But in that case, the BCB president must be one of the directors of the board now. It means there is no chance for anyone to come from outside.”

The social media is rife with curiosity about the two former cricketers Mashrafe and Shakib al Hasan becoming board president. But that is not possible in the BCB’s election process.

Nazmul explained the matter, “First of all he has to acquire council membership. Then he has to be elected to the board. Those who are elected to the board will decide who will be the president. The process is very easy. Now let's assume that I have all the board members, only one or two are new. Among the seniors here are Siraj Bhai, Bobby Bhai, Jalal Yunus, Mahbub ul Anam. Also, among the cricketers who are senior, Akram Khan, Durjoy, Sujan - there are many. It is hard to say who they will choose. There is no opportunity to come from outside.

He further added, if I am no longer on the board there is no question of suggesting. If I suggest it will be an influence. The one who will be president must be accepted by all. If all from the board does not accept it, how will the board run? This is most crucial. I think it has to be decided through discussions of those who will be the directors of the board.”