Birthday boy Hasaranga stars as Sri Lanka clinch T20 series 2-1

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets on his 24th birthday to help Sri Lanka thrash India by seven wickets on Thursday and claim the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1.

Hasaranga returned career-best T20 figures of 4-9 with his leg-spin as India finished on a paltry 81-8, a total Sri Lanka overhauled in 14.3 overs in Colombo.

Dhananjaya de Silva, unbeaten on 23, and Hasaranga, 14 not out, steered the team home after Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar sent back Sri Lanka's top three including wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka for 18.