Bangladesh out to sweep Ireland series in Mushfiqur's 100th Test

Mushfiqur Rahim will become the first Bangladesh cricketer to play the 100th Test, when his side will take on Ireland in the second and final Test tomorrow, Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The match starts at 9:30 am.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 following their innings and 47 runs victory in the first Test. A victory in the second Test, which will help them sweep the series, is imperative to make the occasion of Mushfiqur's 100th Test a memorable one.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has planned to honour Mushfiqur Rahim on the eve of his remarkable feat.

Bangladesh, however, vowed not to let the Mushfiqur feat distract them from their original goal-a victory to make it even sweeter for the seasoned campaigner.