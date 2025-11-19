2nd Test
Bangladesh out to sweep Ireland series in Mushfiqur's 100th Test
Mushfiqur Rahim will become the first Bangladesh cricketer to play the 100th Test, when his side will take on Ireland in the second and final Test tomorrow, Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The match starts at 9:30 am.
Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 following their innings and 47 runs victory in the first Test. A victory in the second Test, which will help them sweep the series, is imperative to make the occasion of Mushfiqur's 100th Test a memorable one.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has planned to honour Mushfiqur Rahim on the eve of his remarkable feat.
Bangladesh, however, vowed not to let the Mushfiqur feat distract them from their original goal-a victory to make it even sweeter for the seasoned campaigner.
"Well, I think first of all, we have to acknowledge his professionalism and his longevity and just his desire to play cricket for Bangladesh," Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons said.
"Because to get 100 Test matches - Bangladesh doesn't play 15 a year - so it has taken him a period of time and we must appreciate that. And I think, from working with him for this short time, the professionalism is extremely high and I will be so happy for him tomorrow when that occasion comes," he added.
Bangladesh, however, have a clean record against Ireland, winning all two Test matches the two sides played so far. Although Bangladesh's Test record is a dismal one as they won just 24 Tests in 154 since their elevation as a Test nation in 2000.
The hosts are highly unlikely to tinker with the squad as they looked set to retain the same squad that won the first Test.
Ireland, though would come to play as underdogs, they will leave no stone unturned to level the series because a victory against Bangladesh would help them justify their Test status.
Bangladesh:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Hasan Murad
Ireland:
Andrew Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Stephen Doheny, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Jordan Neill, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.