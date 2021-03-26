Bonner’s maiden Test century steers Windies to draw against Sri Lanka

A patient, unbeaten maiden Test hundred by Nkrumah Bonner anchored a day of West Indies batting resistance against Sri Lanka as the home side ground through the fifth and final day of the first Test to ensure a draw on Thursday.

In just his third Test, the 32-year-old Bonner further enhanced an already burgeoning reputation as a middle-order batsman with considerably more substance than style.

He compiled a dogged 113 not out in just over seven hours during which he faced 274 balls, stroking 13 fours and one six.

It ensured his team comfortably saved the match at 236 for four, having been set the unlikely target of 375.