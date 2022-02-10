Bopara's ball-tampering penalty reduced to fine from suspension

The technical committee of BPL sanctioned the penalties following an appeal by Bopara against a three-match ban imposed by the match referee Debabrata Paul for the initial charge brought forward by the field umpires for a Level three offence which relates to ‘changing the condition of the ball’.
After the hearing on the appeal by the former English cricketer on Tuesday, the technical committee cancelled the suspension and fined the player instead.
As per BCB’s code of conduct, if Bopara reaches four or more demerit points in the tournament, that will be converted into match suspension. Four demerit points equate to a one-match ban.