Bopara's ball-tampering penalty reduced to fine from suspension

Sylhet Sunrisers’ captain Ravi Bopara was fined with 75 per cent of his match fee for a code of conduct breach during the team’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against Khulna Tigers on Monday, reports UNB.

As a result three demerit points were added to his disciplinary record.

Bopara was caught tampering the ball by his finger during the game which Sylhet lost by 15 runs. After his action, the on field umpires immediately changed the ball and awarded Khulna a five penalty runs.