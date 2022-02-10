Cricket

BPL 2022

Bopara's ball-tampering penalty reduced to fine from suspension

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylhet Sunrisers’ captain Ravi Bopara was caught tampering the ball by his finger during BPL match against Khulna Tigers
Sylhet Sunrisers’ captain Ravi Bopara was caught tampering the ball by his finger during BPL match against Khulna TigersProthom Alo

Sylhet Sunrisers’ captain Ravi Bopara was fined with 75 per cent of his match fee for a code of conduct breach during the team’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against Khulna Tigers on Monday, reports UNB.

As a result three demerit points were added to his disciplinary record.

Bopara was caught tampering the ball by his finger during the game which Sylhet lost by 15 runs. After his action, the on field umpires immediately changed the ball and awarded Khulna a five penalty runs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The technical committee of BPL sanctioned the penalties following an appeal by Bopara against a three-match ban imposed by the match referee Debabrata Paul for the initial charge brought forward by the field umpires for a Level three offence which relates to ‘changing the condition of the ball’.

After the hearing on the appeal by the former English cricketer on Tuesday, the technical committee cancelled the suspension and fined the player instead.

As per BCB’s code of conduct, if Bopara reaches four or more demerit points in the tournament, that will be converted into match suspension. Four demerit points equate to a one-match ban.

Advertisement
Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement