Braithwaite defies Sri Lanka bowling in second Test

Kraigg Brathwaite has been at his most obdurate in compiling an unbeaten 61 with the West Indies struggling to cope with the wiles of Suranga Lakmal and the rest of the Sri Lankan bowling attack in reaching 171 for five at tea on the opening day of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday.

Brathwaite's gritty defiance over four hours at the crease has contrasted sharply with the attacking play of Kyle Mayers, who counter-attacked in the morning session but fell in the first over after lunch to Vishwa Fernando for 49.

Lakmal had claimed the early honours for Sri Lanka with two early wickets and added the scalp of the struggling Jermaine Blackwood in the afternoon session to have figures of three for 53 at the interval.