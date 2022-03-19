Brathwaite and Blackwood centuries lift West Indies against England

Tempers appeared to boil over shortly after as England's frustration grew and the other on-field umpire, Joel Wilson, had to intervene on at least two occasions to calm the situation down when Stokes seemed to exchange words with Blackwood.

"I always love to play against Ben Stokes, even from our days at the Under-19 World Cup," was Blackwood's explanation of the exchange at the end of the day's play. "It just motivates me to do even better so I don't mind it at all."

More importantly, the dapper right-hander acknowledged that an important contribution was necessary from him.

"It was very special today to go on and score a hundred. I've been putting in a lot of work with the batting coach (Monty Desai) and the only disappointment is that I wasn't able to bat through to the end of the day."

With the close of play looming Blackwood padded up to a delivery from occasional leg-spinner Dan Lawrence to be palpably LBW, necessitating the arrival of Alzarri Joseph as nightwatchman who will resume on the fourth morning with his captain.

Taking particular delight in his innings in front of the few home fans who were at the venue, including for the first time, his mother, Brathwaite nevertheless acknowledged that the job was far from over for the West Indies to work themselves into a position of safety.

"We are still behind by over 200 runs so tomorrow is crucial again," he noted.

"The more time we can continue to bat the better for us. That first session on the fourth day is crucial so we have to continue to work extremely hard."

Stokes was again in the thick of the action earlier as England plucked out two wickets in the pre-lunch session.