Brilliant Buttler guides England to T20 win over India

Jos Buttler powered England to an eight-wicket victory over India on Tuesday; with the tourists taking a 2-1 lead in their five-match T20 series despite a sparkling innings from Virat Kohli.

The home skipper's 77-run blitz revived India after a poor start and saw them to 156-6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which was kept empty because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

Buttler carried his bat through the run chase to score 83 not out, smashing four sixes and five fours, to guide England to 158 for two with 10 balls to spare.

Jonny Bairstow contributed an unbeaten 40 -- taking him past 1,000 runs in T20 internationals -- to give England an emphatic win in captain Eoin Morgan's 100th T20I.