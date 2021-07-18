Brilliant Shakib guides Bangladesh in tense chase to seal series

Zimbabwe posted a competitive 240 for nine in their 50 overs, but the tourists chased the total down with five balls remaining, largely thanks to Shakib's unbeaten half-century which came off 109 balls.

After the home side elected to bat, Wessley Madhevere (56) top scored but found little support in the lower order, as left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam (4/46) was the pick of the bowlers.