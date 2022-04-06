Brilliant ton from Ashraful carries Brothers past Rupganj

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful hit a ‘List A’ career-best innings of unbeaten 141 in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League on Tuesday, reports UNB. Riding on his brilliance, Brothers Union beat Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club by 36 runs at BKSP.

Brothers batted first and lost the opener, Imtiaz Hossain, for a duck. But in the second wicket stand, Ashraful and Myshukur Rahman added 150 runs.

Myshukur fell for 68 while Ashraful was firm at the other end of the wicket. He posted 141 off 139 balls with 16 fours and one six. Sri Lanka Chathuranga De Silva of was the third-highest run scorer for Brothers with 51.

Brothers posted 309 for four wickets in 50 overs.