Brilliant ton from Ashraful carries Brothers past Rupganj

For Rupganj Tigers, Farhad Reza, Nasum Ahmed, Fazle Mahmud and Ariful Haque bagged one wicket each.
In reply, Rupganj Tigers tumbled for 273 for all wickets in 47.4 overs despite a hundred by Fazle Mahmud. Captain Marshall Ayub scored 58 off 54 balls.
For Brothers, Abu Haider Rony and Chathuranga De Silva scalped two wickets each.
On the same day, Abahani Limited took on Mohammedan Sporting Club in Mirpur, and Abahani beat their archrival by six wickets.
Mohammedan batted first and posted 255 for all wickets riding on the 70 by Mohammad Hafeez and 51 by Rubel Mia. Tanzim Hasan Sakib bagged three wickets for Abahani while Afif Hossain scalped two wickets.
In reply, Abahani chased down the target in 46.2 overs with Jaker Ali Anik hitting the highest of 60 runs, and Hanuma Vihari scoring 59. Captain Mosaddek Hossain and Afif also scored 52 and 38 balls and 48 off 38 balls to seal the match for Abahani.
In the other match of the day, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by one wicket. Parvez Rasool of Sheikh Jamal won the player of the match award for his fifty and a four-wicket haul.