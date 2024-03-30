Shakib returns as Bangladesh asked to bowl first
Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva decided to bat first after winning the toss in the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.
Sri Lanka are aiming to sweep the series following their crushing 328-run victory in the first match. But Bangladesh are determined to put their disastrous performance in the first match behind as they are eying to draw the series.
The hosts got a Shakib Al Hasan boost who donned the national jersey for the first time after the 2023 World Cup. Also he is playing his first International match as an elected MP of the country. This will be his first test also in a year.
The hosts also handed debut to pacer Hasan Mahmud after he played 39 white-ball matches.
They replaced fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.
Sri Lanka made one change from the squad which won the first test by 328 runs with Asitha Fernando replacing injured Kasun Rajitha.
Line ups
Bangladesh
Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud
Sri Lanka
Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara