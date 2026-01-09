Controversial remarks about Tamim: CWAB demands apology from BCB director

Responding to the question, Mithun said, “You may not be aware, but we discussed the matter with Mustafizur. We held meetings with the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) regarding him, what could be done for Mustafizur, and what steps could be taken. FICA assured us that if Mustafizur wished, they would provide him with legal advisers.”

Informing the media that FICA had legal advisers around the world, Mithun said, “Through them they could approach the BCCI. While they might not be able to secure the full amount, they would try to arrange compensation to the extent possible.”

However, Mithun explained that the matter did not proceed due to Mustafizur’s own wishes. “Later, when we spoke to Mustafizur again, since it was entirely his personal decision, he told us, ‘Bhai, let it be for now. If I need anything, I’ll let you know.’ That is why we did not take the matter any further.”