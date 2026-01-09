BCB director calls Tamim ‘Indian agent’; Mominul, Taskin speak out in protest

Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India to play the ICC T20 World Cup has created considerable uproar. Speaking at an event on Thursday, former national team captain Tamim Iqbal shared his views on the BCB’s (Bangladesh Cricket Board) decision.

He said that decisions should be taken keeping Bangladesh’s standing in world cricket and the country’s future in mind.

A photo card featuring Tamim’s comments was shared on social media by BCB director M Najmul Islam. In the post, shared with ‘Friends’ privacy, Najmul wrote, “This time, the people of Bengal have witnessed with their own eyes the emergence of yet another proven Indian agent.”