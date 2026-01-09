BCB director calls Tamim ‘Indian agent’; Mominul, Taskin speak out in protest
Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India to play the ICC T20 World Cup has created considerable uproar. Speaking at an event on Thursday, former national team captain Tamim Iqbal shared his views on the BCB’s (Bangladesh Cricket Board) decision.
He said that decisions should be taken keeping Bangladesh’s standing in world cricket and the country’s future in mind.
A photo card featuring Tamim’s comments was shared on social media by BCB director M Najmul Islam. In the post, shared with ‘Friends’ privacy, Najmul wrote, “This time, the people of Bengal have witnessed with their own eyes the emergence of yet another proven Indian agent.”
Najmul did not answer phone calls when Prothom Alo contacted to learn the reason behind such a comment about the former national team captain. However, earlier this afternoon he made another post on social media, again with ‘Friends’ privacy.
In that post, Najmul Islam wrote, “At a time when the Bangladesh cricket team is facing security risks in India due to the Mustafiz issue, the honourable sports adviser, having sensed the situation, asked the BCB to discuss with the ICC shifting Bangladesh’s matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup from India to Sri Lanka. Even the honourable foreign affairs adviser supported the sports adviser’s decision. In such a situation, going against the sentiment of the country’s people, a legendary cricketer, who scored 15,000 runs wearing Bangladesh’s jersey in international cricket, batted for the Indians.”
Najmul added at the end of the status, “This is entirely my personal opinion. Please do not take this comment otherwise.”
Tamim Iqbal has not yet reacted to the matter.
However, many of his teammates have spoken out on social media. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam wrote on Facebook, “I am stunned by BCB director M Najmul Islam’s statement about former national captain Tamim Iqbal. Such choice of words by a board director about a national team cricketer is not only tasteless, but completely unacceptable and contrary to our cricketing culture.”
Taijul also demanded an apology from Najmul. “I strongly protest this comment. Making such public statements from a responsible position raises serious questions about the professionalism, ethics, and code of conduct of board officials. I strongly demand that the concerned director publicly apologise and be brought under proper accountability.”
Former national team captain Mominul Haque echoed the same demand. Writing on Facebook, the former Test captain said, “BCB director M Najmul Islam’s comment about former national captain Tamim Iqbal is completely unacceptable and insulting to the country’s cricketing community. Such behaviour toward a cricketer conflicts with the board’s responsibility and ethics.”
Mominul further wrote, “A senior cricketer was not shown even the minimum respect; rather, he was deliberately humiliated in public. Such comments show a lack of basic decency regarding where and how to speak, despite holding such a significant position. I strongly condemn this comment and demand that the concerned director publicly apologise and be brought under accountability. I urge the BCB to take swift and strict action.”
National team pacer Taskin Ahmed has also spoken out in protest. Writing on Facebook, he said, “Cricket is the lifeblood of Bangladesh. A recent comment surrounding a former national captain who has made a great contribution to that cricket has made many people thoughtful. Such statements directed at a former national cricketer are not conducive to the interests of the country’s cricket. I hope the authorities concerned will consider the matter seriously and take a more responsible stance in the future.”
The cricketers’ organisation, CWAB (Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh), has also sent a protest letter to the BCB.
In a press release issued today, Friday, CWAB stated, “A comment by BCB director M Najmul Islam regarding former national captain Tamim Iqbal has come to the attention of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB). We are stunned, astonished, and angered.”
“Such a comment by a board official about the most successful opener in Bangladesh’s history, a cricketer who played for the country for 16 years, is extremely condemnable. Not only because it targets someone like Tamim, but such comments about any cricketer of the country are unacceptable and an insult to the entire cricketing community. We strongly protest this comment. When a responsible board director makes such remarks on a public platform, it also raises questions about the code of conduct of board officials,” it added.