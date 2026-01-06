Bangladesh not to play in India even with state security

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains steadfast in its position and is determined to hold firm to the end. It will not play any matches of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already proposed discussions with the BCB on the matter, with an online meeting scheduled to take place at some point today, sources said.

Ahead of any ICC tournament, a formal agreement is signed between the ICC as organiser and the participating nations. Under the terms of that agreement, if a country subsequently withdraws from a tournament or from any part of it, it must present a reasonable justification to the ICC.

In such cases, the most ‘secure’ justification is to cite a “government ban”. In the past, India’s refusal to tour Pakistan, or Pakistan’s refusal to tour India, has occurred on precisely these grounds.