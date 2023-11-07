Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board in latest twist

Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal quashed the sports minister's decision to sack the country's crisis-ridden cricket board and restored the expelled officials on Tuesday pending a full hearing.

The court accepted a petition by board president Shammi Silva challenging minister Roshan Ranasinghe's move on Monday to dismiss the Sri Lanka Cricket board and appoint an interim committee.

"The restoring of the board is for two weeks, when the court will hear the case again," a court official said.