Bubble-fatigued Mustafizur lacks confidence

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman clearly lacks confidence ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from 23 May in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Mustafizur joined the team bio-bubble on Monday, but took the ball on Wednesday as the first day of practice camp was hit by the rain on Tuesday.

While talking to the media at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mustafizur expressed his concern over doing well after spending a lot of time in quarantine.

He played his last game for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on 2 May. Since then, he had been in bio-bubble in India and Bangladesh along with the all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who also played the in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders.