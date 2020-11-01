Bumrah, Boult propel Mumbai to big win over Delhi

Jasprit Bumrah moved to the top of the bowling charts on Saturday as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals and Sandeep Sharma dismissed Virat Kohli for a record seventh time in the Indian Premier League as his Sunrisers Hyderabad outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bumrah and fellow fast bowler Trent Boult claimed three wickets each to restrict Delhi to 110 for nine, a total table-toppers Mumbai achieved in 14.2 overs for the loss of one wicket in Dubai.

In the late game, Hyderabad beat Bangalore by five wickets in Sharjah.