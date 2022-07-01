Buttler proud to succeed Morgan as England white-ball captain

Jos Buttler said he had been given the “greatest honour” after being named as England’s new white-ball captain in succession to “inspirational” World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan.

Buttler’s appointment was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday, just two days after Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket.

Buttler has been a member of England’s white-ball teams for over a decade, serving as Morgan’s vice-captain since 2015.