Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

England captain Ben Stokes struck twice shortly after tea to pave the way for his side's series-levelling innings and 85-run win over South Africa inside three days in the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

After all-rounder Stokes had removed well-set batsmen Rassie van der Dussen and Keegan Petersen, the Proteas collapsed against the new ball, losing five wickets for seven runs in 31 balls against the new ball as they slumped to 179 all out.

England's margin of victory was even greater than South Africa's innings and 12-run success at Lord's in the first Test of this three-match series.

Stokes starred with both bat and ball during a player of the match display in Manchester, having made 103 -- his first century since succeeding Joe Root as permanent Test skipper -- in England's 415-9 declared, an innings that also featured wicketkeeper Ben Foakes's Test-best 113 not out.