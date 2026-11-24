"There wasn't much swing and the wicket is on the slow side," insisted Nortje despite Bangladesh's collapse.

"So it was just to try to make them play as much as possible."

It was the lowest first-innings total in Test matches at Centurion.

Bangladesh's miseries were compounded when they were on the wrong end of two decisions early in the South African innings -- and then dropped a catch.

South African captain Aiden Markram was given out leg before wicket against Shoriful Islam in the second over but escaped on review because the ball pitched marginally outside the line of leg stump.

In the next over Taskin Ahmed appealed passionately for a leg-before decision against first Test century-maker Marques Ackerman, who was on one.