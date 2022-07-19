Van der Dussen ton powers South Africa to 333-5 in Stokes’s farewell ODI

Rassie van der Dussen’s century was the cornerstone of South Africa’s imposing 333-5 as the Proteas threatened to spoil England star Ben Stokes’s farewell to One-Day International (ODI) cricket on Tuesday.

Van der Dussen made a career-best 133 and shared a partnership of 151 with Aiden Markram (77) after putting on 109 with opener Janneman Malan (57).

South Africa’s total might have been greater had not both Markram and van der Dussen fallen in the same over from spinner Liam Livingstone.