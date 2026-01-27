Pakistani former cricketer Yousaf criticises ICC for 'ignoring Bangladesh's legitimate concerns'

Bangladesh declined to play its T20 World Cup matches in India due to security concerns, a request that was not accepted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ultimately, the ICC included Scotland in the T20 World Cup in place of Bangladesh.

This decision has drawn strong criticism from former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousaf, who questioned the organisation’s consistency and administrative practices.

In a post in his X handle on Monday night, the Pakistani legend wrote, “The combined cricket viewership of New Zealand, Australia, Scotland, Nepal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is broadly equivalent the viewership Bangladesh generates on its own. 10 nations combines: 178 million. Bangladesh alone : 176 million (17.6 crore) viewers.”