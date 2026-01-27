Pakistani former cricketer Yousaf criticises ICC for 'ignoring Bangladesh's legitimate concerns'
Bangladesh declined to play its T20 World Cup matches in India due to security concerns, a request that was not accepted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Ultimately, the ICC included Scotland in the T20 World Cup in place of Bangladesh.
This decision has drawn strong criticism from former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousaf, who questioned the organisation’s consistency and administrative practices.
In a post in his X handle on Monday night, the Pakistani legend wrote, “The combined cricket viewership of New Zealand, Australia, Scotland, Nepal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is broadly equivalent the viewership Bangladesh generates on its own. 10 nations combines: 178 million. Bangladesh alone : 176 million (17.6 crore) viewers.”
In the same post, Yousaf further stated, “In a sport driven by global audiences, sidelining Bangladesh’s legitimate security concerns raise serious questions about consistency and governance. When accommodation becomes selective, fairness disappears. Cricket cannot be administered by influence — only by principle.”
Citing security concerns in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally requested a change of venue from the ICC on 4 January.
Following a board meeting on 21 January, the ICC said that Bangladesh would have to play in India as per the original schedule.
Subsequently, on Saturday, the ICC notified the BCB that Scotland would be included in the World Cup in place of Bangladesh.
Earlier, at a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that if Bangladesh were not allowed to participate in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan would discuss the possibility of boycotting the tournament with the government.
Yesterday, Monday, Naqvi shared the outcome of those discussions in a post on his X handle, “A productive meeting has taken place with prime minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He has been briefed on the ICC-related matter and has instructed that all options remain open to resolve the issue. A final decision will be taken on Friday or next Monday.”
51 year old Yousaf represented Pakistan in 90 Test matches, 288 One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. He is the fourth highest run-scorer for Pakistan in Tests and second-highest in ODIs.
Following his retirement, Yousaf served as the batting coach of the Pakistan national team.