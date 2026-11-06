Sylhet Test
Hasan takes 6 wickets as West Indies bowled out for 356
Hasan Mahmud claimed six wickets as West Indies were bowled out for 356 in their first innings on the second day of the Sylhet Test on Friday.
Hasan took the final wicket, bowling Shamar Joseph with the first ball of the second session. Joseph tried to move towards the leg side and play a 128kph delivery but was beaten as the ball came in and struck the middle and leg stumps.
It was Hasan’s sixth wicket of the innings and his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. It was also his first five-wicket haul on home soil. He became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a wicket by stumping in Test cricket. He also joined Nathan Lyon as the only bowlers to claim their first five-wicket hauls in five different countries.
Hasan had taken three wickets in the morning session, including two in successive deliveries with the second new ball. He dismissed centurion Aamir Jangoo, who was bowled, and West Indies captain Roston Chase, who was caught behind.
Hasan then had a chance to complete a hat-trick, but Joshua Bishop survived after a review showed the ball had taken an inside edge before hitting his pad.
Hasan later dismissed Bishop to complete his five-wicket haul. His other wickets were Kavem Hodge and Kevin Wickham. He had previously taken five wickets against Afghanistan last October.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz also claimed a wicket in the morning session, dismissing Justin Greaves for 51. Greaves was beaten by a delivery that went straight on and hit his off stump.
West Indies added 87 runs and lost four wickets in the first session of the day. They went to lunch at 322 for 8, with Hasan having taken five wickets. Miraz had another chance to add to his tally when he trapped Joseph leg before wicket with the last ball before lunch, but Joseph survived after a review.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh suffered an injury setback when opener Shadman Islam twisted his left ankle while trying to stop a boundary. His ankle became caught up in the grass and twisted, leaving him in considerable pain. He was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher.
At the end of the innings, Hasan finished with six wickets, while Taskin Ahmed took two and Miraz one.
Brief score
West Indies 1st innings: 356 all out in 106.3 overs (Jangoo 133, Wickham 61, Greaves 51, Bishop 23, Joseph 16*, Warrican 27*, Seales 15; Hasan 6/90, Taskin 2/90, Miraz 2/82, Taijul 0/54, Nayeem 0/37).