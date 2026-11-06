Hasan takes 6 wickets as West Indies bowled out for 356

Hasan Mahmud claimed six wickets as West Indies were bowled out for 356 in their first innings on the second day of the Sylhet Test on Friday.

Hasan took the final wicket, bowling Shamar Joseph with the first ball of the second session. Joseph tried to move towards the leg side and play a 128kph delivery but was beaten as the ball came in and struck the middle and leg stumps.

It was Hasan’s sixth wicket of the innings and his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. It was also his first five-wicket haul on home soil. He became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a wicket by stumping in Test cricket. He also joined Nathan Lyon as the only bowlers to claim their first five-wicket hauls in five different countries.