New Zealand win toss, bowl in 2nd ODI against Australia

All-rounder Green suffered from cramps during his knock and was ruled out of match two, with Sean Abbott replacing him in the only change for Australia.
New Zealand have won their last five one-day international series, including a recent 2-1 triumph in the West Indies, and must win on Thursday to keep that streak alive.
They also made one change with Tim Southee in for Lockie Ferguson.
"For us it's just about making some small improvements... and try and execute our plans and keep it nice and simple," said Williamson.
Australia
Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand
Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)