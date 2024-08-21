Cricket

Rawalpindi Test

No play before lunch in first Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

AFP
Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Umpires Richard Kettleborough of England (C) and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa (L) inspect the pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 21 August 2024, for first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.AFP

No play was possible in the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh Wednesday due to wet patches in the outfield of Rawalpindi cricket stadium from overnight rain.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock from South Africa had two inspections of the ground and will have a third at 12:00 (0700 GMT), which was the scheduled time for lunch break.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) third cycle (2023-2025) contested by nine teams.

Pakistan are currently sixth and Bangladesh eighth on the table.

The second Test will also be played in Rawalpindi, from August 30, after being moved from Karachi because of construction work at the stadium.

