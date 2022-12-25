After ‘great’ 2022, Shakib expects even better 2023 for Bangladesh cricket

Bangladesh began the year 2022 with a bang, securing their first ever Test victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The historic Test win was followed by two One-Day International (ODI) series wins overseas against South Africa and the West Indies and a home ODI series win over India.

The Tigers nearly ended the year with their first ever Test win over India, before succumbing to a heart breaking three-wicket defeat at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.