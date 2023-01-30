Pitch 'shocker' as India level T20 series with tense win

Skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday blasted the Lucknow pitch as a "shocker" after India edged New Zealand by six wickets in a low-scoring second Twenty20 international to level the series at 1-1.

India restricted New Zealand, who won the opener of the three-match series, to just 99-8 with Yuzvendra Chahal leading the spin charge on a viciously turning pitch.

India then lost regular wickets as the Kiwi bowlers took it into the final over but Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten 26 and along with Pandya (15 not out) anchored the tricky run chase to achieve the target with one ball to spare.

"To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket," Pandya said.