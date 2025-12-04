Ravindra, Latham tons put New Zealand in command against West Indies

Big centuries by Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra put New Zealand firmly in control of the first Test against the West Indies with a lead of 481 at stumps on day three in Christchurch on Thursday.

The pair put on 279 for the third wicket before Latham was out for 145. Ravindra followed soon after for 176.

At stumps, Will Young was 21, Michael Bracewell was on six and New Zealand were 417-4 to go with their 64-run first innings lead.

"If you asked what a perfect day looked like it would probably look something like that," Ravindra said after surviving two dropped catches to post his fourth Test century.

"It comes with the territory. You have a couple of cover drives and you nick a couple, some go close, some go to hand, it's all part of the game.

"That's my natural game. I go out there, play my shots, obviously within reason, sometimes it gets me out but lucky enough I've had some good games recently."