Shakib launches cancer foundation to support underprivileged patients

Prothom Alo English Desk
On his birthday, one of the best cricketers in the world, Shakib Al Hasan, announced the launch of the Shakib Al Hasan Cancer Foundation on Friday in Dhaka, reports UNB.

The foundation aims to support the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients in Bangladesh. Shakib's ultimate goal is to build a world-class cancer hospital in the country, as he believes that early diagnosis is crucial for better treatment and survival.

"Cancer is often referred to as a deadly disease, but succumbing to fear won't help us overcome it," Shakib said during the launching ceremony.

"The foundation is dedicated to helping those who cannot afford costly cancer treatments or diagnoses."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the President of the Pharmaceutical Industry Association, Nazmul Hasan Papon, have pledged to support the foundation.

Shakib's previous foundation, The Shakib Al Foundation, has done commendable work during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis in Bangladesh.

