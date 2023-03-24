Shakib launches cancer foundation to support underprivileged patients

"Cancer is often referred to as a deadly disease, but succumbing to fear won't help us overcome it," Shakib said during the launching ceremony.
"The foundation is dedicated to helping those who cannot afford costly cancer treatments or diagnoses."
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the President of the Pharmaceutical Industry Association, Nazmul Hasan Papon, have pledged to support the foundation.
Shakib's previous foundation, The Shakib Al Foundation, has done commendable work during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis in Bangladesh.