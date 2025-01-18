Cricket

Pakistan spinners Sajid and Noman bowl West Indies out for 137

AFP
Multan, Pakistan
Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Keacy Carty (R) during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 18, 2025.AFP

Pakistan's spin pair of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared nine wickets to remove West Indies for just 137 on the second day of the first Test in Multan on Saturday.

Noman finished with 5-39 and Sajid took 4-65 on a turning pitch as West Indies faltered badly in their chase of the home side's 230, their first innings lasting just 25.2 overs.

Tail-ender Jomel Warrican top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 31. Pakistan earlier resumed on 143-4.

