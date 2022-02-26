Christchurch Test: Rabada double-strike puts South Africa in command at tea

Paceman Kagiso Rabada grabbed two early wickets as New Zealand struggled to 30 for two at tea on day two of the second test in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 364 in Christchurch on Saturday.

Rabada had New Zealand skipper Tom Latham caught down the leg-side for a duck, then Will Young nick behind for three as the tourists finished on top of the second session on an overcast and chilly day at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand number three Devon Conway was five not out, with Henry Nicholls on 17.