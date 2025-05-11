Pakistan tour of Bangladesh cricket team uncertain, says sports advisor
Bangladesh’s planned tour of Pakistan later this month remains uncertain, even as diplomatic efforts indicate a possible ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held a second round of internal meetings on Friday evening to assess the situation.
While the board confirmed that the two-match T20I series against the UAE in Sharjah will go ahead as planned, no final decision has been made about the five-match T20 series in Pakistan.
“The safety of players and support staff remains our highest priority,” the BCB said in a statement.
“Any decision regarding the Pakistan tour will be made cautiously, considering the current situation in Pakistan and the best interests of Bangladesh cricket.”
Earlier in the day, Youth and Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, speaking at a swimming federation event in Dhaka, voiced concern about the tour.
“Given the current situation, it is not wise to take any kind of risk,” he said.
“We’ve also received security warnings from the Pakistan Embassy. The BCB will make the final call.”
Although the series has not yet been officially postponed, discussions within the BCB suggest that the board may seek a mutual understanding with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to delay the tour, which is part of the ICC’s Future Tours Programme.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League has already been suspended, and Bangladeshi players Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana returned home after concerns grew over safety in Rawalpindi.