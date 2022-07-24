Chandimal propels Sri Lanka in Mathews’ 100th Test

Dinesh Chandimal struck his fourth successive half-century to drive Sri Lanka’s total before Pakistan hit back with late wickets on Sunday’s opening day of the second Test at Galle.

Chandimal, who hit 80, put on key partnerships including a 75-run fourth-wicket stand with Angelo Mathews, who fell short of fifty in his landmark 100th Test.

Sri Lanka reached 315 for six when bad light stopped play for the day, with the hosts electing to bat first in their bid to bounce back from an opening loss in the two-match series.