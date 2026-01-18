Bangladesh-Ireland group swap in World Cup: What the Irish are saying
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given Ireland a clear assurance that their group will not be changed for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This has been confirmed by Cricket Ireland (CI), according to the Indian cricket portal Cricbuzz.
The tournament, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to begin on 7 February. All of Ireland’s matches are set to take place in Sri Lanka.
In contrast, while Bangladesh’s group-stage matches were originally scheduled to be held in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sought to move those fixtures to Sri Lanka due to security concerns.
As a possible solution, a proposal to swap the groups of the two teams was discussed at an ICC–BCB meeting held in Dhaka yesterday, Saturday.
Under the pre-announced schedule, Bangladesh have been placed in Group C of the T20 World Cup.
Three of Litton Das’s side’s four matches are scheduled in Kolkata, with one in Mumbai. Ireland, placed in Group B, are scheduled to play all their matches in Colombo and Kandy.
However, in light of recent developments that have raised security concerns for Bangladeshis in India, Bangladesh’s interim government and the BCB have decided that the national team should not play World Cup matches in India.
In an effort to find a resolution, the ICC’s Integrity Unit General Manager Andrew Ephgrave visited Dhaka yesterday, Saturday.
In a press release issued after the meeting, the BCB stated, “Alongside other matters, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a way to simplify the issue with minimal logistical changes was discussed.” However, no decision has yet been taken on the matter.
Meanwhile, a Cricket Ireland official told Cricbuzz, “We have received a clear assurance that there will be no change to our original schedule. We will definitely be playing our group stage matches in Sri Lanka.”
A report by the Indian newspaper, ‘The Times of India’ stated that the BCB had discussed a venue swap with Ireland in order to play in Sri Lanka.
Sources indicate that the ICC is hesitant to agree to the BCB’s proposal, considering logistical challenges and the complications involved in changing group allocations.