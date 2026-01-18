Bangladesh-Ireland group swap in World Cup: What the Irish are saying

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given Ireland a clear assurance that their group will not be changed for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This has been confirmed by Cricket Ireland (CI), according to the Indian cricket portal Cricbuzz.

The tournament, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to begin on 7 February. All of Ireland’s matches are set to take place in Sri Lanka.

In contrast, while Bangladesh’s group-stage matches were originally scheduled to be held in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sought to move those fixtures to Sri Lanka due to security concerns.