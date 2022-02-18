Comilla bat first against Barishal in BPL final

Comilla won that match with ease by seven wickets, courtesy to a record half-century of Sunil Narine, who blasted 16 ball-57. His fifty came off just 13 balls, which is the second fastest in T20 history and fastest BPL half-century.
Comilla however came to the final with an unchanged side that played against Chattogram in the last match. Barishal on the other hand made once change with Shykat Ali replacing Ziaur Rahman.
Line Ups
Fortune Barishal: Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Shykat Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wicket-keeper), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam.
Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (wicket-keeper), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (captain), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Ariful Haque, Abu Haider, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.