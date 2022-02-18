Comilla bat first against Barishal in BPL final

Comilla Victorians captain Imrul Kayes decided to bat first after winning the toss against Fortune Barishal in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Friday, reports BSS.

Fortune Barishal had the advantage against Comilla in terms of face to face battle, winning two matches including the first Qualifier match out of three.

Thanks to the victory in the first Qualifier, they moved to the final straightway while Comilla had to play the second Qualifier against Chattogram Challengers.