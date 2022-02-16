Comilla, Chattogram eying BPL final in second attempt

Chattogram Challengers who finished the group phase as third position will remain highly motivated ahead of the second Qualifier. They indeed won the eliminator game, showing lot of guts and unwavering resolve.
They recovered from a shaky start to post 189-5 and later defended 16 runs in the final over to win the game. 16 runs in the final over looked hefty but they had Andre Fletcher and Thisara Perera, two of the clean heaters of the ball, in the crease. But they could pick up only 8 runs from an over of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Comilla meanwhile seemed to have scratched their hair after getting a moderate target to win. Their openers Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy gave them a steady start, adding 62-run but still they fell short of 10 runs.
"Chattogram Challengers are well equipped team as we had seen in the last game. They are tough nuts to break. But since it is the matter of final, we'll be also motivated to win the game," Comilla opener Joy said here on Wednesday.
The winner of the second Qualifier will take on Fortune Barishal in the final, scheduled on Friday.