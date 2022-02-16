Cricket

BPL

Comilla, Chattogram eying BPL final in second attempt

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram Challengers players celebrate the victory
Chattogram Challengers players celebrate the victoryFile photo

CChattogram Challengers will take on Comilla Victorians on Wednesday in the second Qualifier as both teams will be eyeing to seal the final of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in second attempt.

The match will start at 5.30pm at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports Channel, reports BSS.

Chattogram Challengers made them qualified to give a shot at final, edging Khulna Tigers past by 7 runs in the Eliminator game on Monday. Later at the same day, Comilla Victorians failed to chase down Fortune Barishal's 143-8 in the first Qualifier and eventually were restricted to 133-7 to concede a 10- run defeat. But they have second chance at the hand because they could finish the group phase at top two.

Chattogram Challengers who finished the group phase as third position will remain highly motivated ahead of the second Qualifier. They indeed won the eliminator game, showing lot of guts and unwavering resolve.

They recovered from a shaky start to post 189-5 and later defended 16 runs in the final over to win the game. 16 runs in the final over looked hefty but they had Andre Fletcher and Thisara Perera, two of the clean heaters of the ball, in the crease. But they could pick up only 8 runs from an over of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Comilla meanwhile seemed to have scratched their hair after getting a moderate target to win. Their openers Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy gave them a steady start, adding 62-run but still they fell short of 10 runs.

"Chattogram Challengers are well equipped team as we had seen in the last game. They are tough nuts to break. But since it is the matter of final, we'll be also motivated to win the game," Comilla opener Joy said here on Wednesday.

The winner of the second Qualifier will take on Fortune Barishal in the final, scheduled on Friday.

