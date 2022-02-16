Comilla, Chattogram eying BPL final in second attempt

CChattogram Challengers will take on Comilla Victorians on Wednesday in the second Qualifier as both teams will be eyeing to seal the final of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in second attempt.

The match will start at 5.30pm at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports Channel, reports BSS.

Chattogram Challengers made them qualified to give a shot at final, edging Khulna Tigers past by 7 runs in the Eliminator game on Monday. Later at the same day, Comilla Victorians failed to chase down Fortune Barishal's 143-8 in the first Qualifier and eventually were restricted to 133-7 to concede a 10- run defeat. But they have second chance at the hand because they could finish the group phase at top two.