Confident Pakistan seek West Indies rout to boost World Cup hopes

Defeat in the oppressive heat of Multan will put West Indies in danger of needing to play in the qualifying round, while Pakistan have a further nine ODIs after the series to secure direct passage.

Hosts India and the top seven teams will qualify automatically, while the remaining five will have to battle for the last two berths later this year.

Pakistan's confidence is sky high after a 2-1 home series win over Australia two months ago, and skipper Azam is hoping for a similar display of intensity from his side.

"As a team, as a captain, you go into the series thinking about a clean sweep, whoever the opponent is," said Azam.

"The intent is the same, but it's not like we are underestimating the West Indies."