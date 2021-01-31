Cornwall bags five for as Windies lead practice game

West Indian right-arm off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall bagged five wickets on Saturday in the ongoing three-day practice game against BCB XI to put his team in a commanding position.

The tourists were bowled out for 257 in the first innings at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. BCB XI were batting at 24 for none at the end of day one and were expected to post a big total on day two.

But Cornwall displayed superb bowling and made the best use of the Chattogram’s condition. He took five wickets conceding 47 in 16.4 overs, stopping BCB XI at 160 in 47.4 overs in their first innings.

Mohammad Naim was the best batsman of BCB posting 45 while captain Nurul Hasan Sohan scored 30. Saif Hassan (15), Shadman Islam (22) and Shahadat Hossain (13) were the other batsmen to reach two-digit scores.