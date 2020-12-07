COVID-19 outbreak: England's cricket tour of S Africa abandoned

England's cricket tour of South Africa has been called off after a COVID-19 outbreak in the England touring party, both countries said on Monday.

The joint announcement from the two boards, which alluded to the "mental and physical health" of the players, came after the rearranged first match in the three-match series on Sunday was cancelled after two members of the England touring party tested positive for the virus.

England will return home having played all three matches in the T20 series but none of three scheduled one-day internationals.