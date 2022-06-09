Australia edge out Sri Lanka to clinch T20I series

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets in Colombo on Wednesday but could stop Australia grabbing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 international series.

Hasaranga took 4-33 in his four overs of wily leg-spin after Sri Lankan batters had once again failed to fire.

The hosts only managed 124-9 after visitors won the toss and chose to field in the second T20. It was their second ordinary batting performance in the series after they were out for 128 on Tuesday.

Australia then scored 126-7 in 17.5 overs for a tricky three wicket victory.

Openers Aaron Finch, with a 13-ball 24, and David Warner, 10-ball 21, gave Australia momentum toward what looked like an easy target.

But Finch and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh fell within 20 runs of each other to Hasaranga's spin.