Cricketer Ganguly to be discharged from hospital today

IANS
Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav GangulyFile photo

Noted cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, who came to Kolkata on Tuesday morning to see former Indian skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, said that the former batting great is stable and can now be discharged from the hospital.

“Sourav Ganguly is fit and he can get back to normal life as it was. He can be discharged tomorrow,” Shetty said on Tuesday. Ganguly had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

A nine-member medical team was formed at Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital to look after Ganguly, as he suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday. Inputs were taken on Zoom and on the phone from Shetty and other cardiac surgeons.

Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday. He had been moved to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital’s cardiology department head Saroj Mondal is currently looking after Ganguly’s health check-ups at the hospital.

