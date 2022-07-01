Cricketers fall sick after chilling sea voyage

Saint Lucia to Dominica, via Martinique. After a tumultuous sea voyage the Bangladesh team reached the island of Dominica at Thursday noon, local time. They will only get one day’s break before the Twenty20 series begins at the Windsor Park in Dominique. The biggest worry right now is can the players recover from the effects of the sea journey in just one day.

The ferry from Pearl Express started for Martinique from the Castries Ferry Terminal in Saint Lucia at 7:00am on Thursday. This ferry regularly operates from Saint Lucia to Dominica and a few other islands via Martinique.

The Bangladesh cricketers were anxious about this sea voyage from the beginning. None of them had experienced a five-hour-long sea journey before. There were rough waves due to the cyclone that happened just two days back. All in all, it was a horrendous experience for the cricketers.