3rd T20I
Bangladesh take on India today, aiming for consolation win
The Tigers are set to face India in the third T20I of their three-match series on Saturday in Hyderabad, hoping to avoid a clean sweep after losing the first two matches.
With both defeats behind them, Bangladesh now seeks a consolation win.
Bangladesh’s T20I track record has never been particularly strong. Despite this, there was optimism for this series, as they brought a more experienced squad compared to India’s relatively youthful team.
However, the Bangladesh batting lineup has failed to impress, unable to showcase their potential.
In the lead-up to the final match, Bangladesh’s fielding coach, Nic Pothas, drew on their recent T20 World Cup journey for inspiration, where the team advanced to the Super Eights.
“If you talk about performance, we played in the Super Eights at the World Cup, which we hadn’t done before,” Pothas said on Friday, indicating that a series loss doesn’t necessarily mean they haven’t progressed.
He also mentioned their historic wins in New Zealand and Pakistan, where Bangladesh secured their first Test victories. While they’ve shown progress in ODIs and Tests in recent years, their T20I performance remains inconsistent.
In the series opener, Bangladesh suffered a seven-wicket loss, followed by a crushing 86-run defeat in the second match. On both occasions, they failed to mount any real resistance against the hosts.
Considering these losses, fans will likely temper their expectations for the final match.
Still, a victory could provide a boost as the Tigers prepare for their upcoming home series against South Africa, featuring two Tests in Dhaka and Chattogram.