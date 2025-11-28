Ireland outclass Bangladesh to take lead in T20I series
Ireland seized the opening T20I with a big 39-run win over Bangladesh on Thursday night in Chattogram.
Ireland successfully defended 181 with discipline and composure as the hosts faltered in a chase that never settled.
Towhid Hridoy hit 83 not-out for Bangladesh, but other batters failed to cope up.
Asked to bat first, Ireland delivered a polished performance built around Harry Tector’s assured 69* off 45 balls—a knock of clean timing and smart acceleration.
Tim Tector’s brisk 32 and a late surge from Curtis Campher and George Dockrell lifted Ireland to 181 for four, a total that always felt above par on a surface offering just enough grip for smart bowling.
Bangladesh’s response unraveled almost immediately.
The top order collapsed to 5 for 4 inside the first six overs, with Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy dismantling the hosts’ batters.
Matthew Humphreys then took control, producing a career-best 4 for 13. His spell broke the middle order and kept Bangladesh on the back foot throughout.
Only Towhid Hridoy mounted meaningful resistance. The right-hander struck an inventive and assured 83* off 50 balls, carrying the innings alone while wickets tumbled around him.
Jaker Ali chipped in with 20, but the asking rate grew steadily beyond reach.
Bangladesh eventually closed on 142 for nine, well short of the target. Humphreys was named Player of the Match for his decisive spell.