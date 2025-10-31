Record-breaking India upset Australia to reach final

Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp, with smiles and tears of joy in the dugout.

"Firstly, I want to thank Jesus, because I couldn't do this on my own. I know he carried me through today," said player-of-the-match Rodrigues, a Christian born in Mumbai.

"It was really hard these last four months, but it just feels like a dream and it's not sunk in yet.

"Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible -- to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there and he fought for me."

India have twice been World Cup runners-up, in 2005 and 2017.

The hosts topped Australia's 331-7 against India earlier in the current tournament -- which was itself a new record chase for a women's one-day international.