BCB new chief selector Gazi Ashraf will get facilities of board director

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s newly-appointed chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain will replace his predecessor Minhajul Abedin on 1 March for the next two years with the rank of a board director.

A BCB source confirmed Prothom Alo that Gazi Ashraf will not participate in board meetings but enjoy all the facilities of a director, including allowance, accommodation and business class air ticket during foreign trips and free match tickets of international series in addition to his regular salary and allowance.

It has been learned that the former national team captain, Gazi Ashraf will enjoy more privileges than his predecessor had.