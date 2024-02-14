BCB new chief selector Gazi Ashraf will get facilities of board director
Bangladesh Cricket Board’s newly-appointed chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain will replace his predecessor Minhajul Abedin on 1 March for the next two years with the rank of a board director.
A BCB source confirmed Prothom Alo that Gazi Ashraf will not participate in board meetings but enjoy all the facilities of a director, including allowance, accommodation and business class air ticket during foreign trips and free match tickets of international series in addition to his regular salary and allowance.
It has been learned that the former national team captain, Gazi Ashraf will enjoy more privileges than his predecessor had.
BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “Since he (Gazi Ashraf Hossain) was on the board once, as well as considering his experiences and social status, he will enjoy some privileges of board director. However, he will replace the former chief selector.”
At a press conference at the BCB office in Mirpur on Tuesday, Gazi Ashraf also hinted that it has been easy to take the responsibility of the chief selector after BCB fulfilled several conditions.
He said, “When I was in the BCB’s convening committee in 2008, I probably represented Bangladesh in five ICC meetings. After performing duties in various capacities, it was difficult to come to this position where I would have to work within a rule on payroll. For this reason, I wanted an opening space. Everyone comes to the board and works here as per its constitution. Other than this, I wanted them to honour my position. When they welcomed my wish it became easy for me to agree to take the post of chief selector.”
The post of BCB director is mainly voluntary and they receive no salary. However, they receive a daily allowance of USD 500 (hotel fare) and occasionally business class air tickets during foreign trips, 25 free tickets per domestic or international match and an honorarium for meeting attendance.
Other selectors receive a daily allowance of USD 75 while travelling abroad with the team or USD 350 (hotel fare) during a foreign trip without the team. However, Gazi Ashraf will enjoy these facilities as a board director. BCB, however, will bear his expense during an official foreign trip for a maximum of 10 days.
The question, however, remains how much the new chief sector can exercise his authority independently. Gazi Ashraf seems to have a stern stance on it. He said, “I will have my freedom, I had a conversation on this matter.”
Replying to another query, he said, “I believe there is no joy if one cannot work independently. The option is always open for entry and exit. ”
Gazi Ashraf, however, did not comment on his predecessor’s work. He said, “Time will tell about what style I would follow or not. There is no problem to compromise with the goods for a greater interest, but I think if the freedom of work is curtailed it is objectionable.”
Since Gazi Ashraf is taking the helm of his position with the status of a board director, he will reflect it in his work.