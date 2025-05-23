Top three hit hundreds as England run riot against Zimbabwe

England's top three of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope all made hundreds as they piled on the agony for a hapless Zimbabwe in a one-off four-day Test in Nottingham on Thursday.

An utterly dominant England were 498 for three at stumps on the first day at Trent Bridge after number three Pope top-scored with 169 not out at better than a run-a-ball.

That England almost made 500 runs in a day, allied to Pope's fourth score of over 150 at this level, emphasised the gulf between the sides in what is Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years.

Left-hander Duckett led the initial run-spree with 140 on his Nottinghamshire home ground and opening partner Crawley made 124.

Not since the same trio all reached three figures against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in December 2022 had England's top three all made hundreds on the opening day of a Test.

Crawley's century came after he had managed just 212 runs in his previous eight Tests at an average of 15.14.