Cummins named Australia Test captain, Smith vice-captain

Australia named paceman Pat Cummins as their Test captain and Steve Smith as deputy on Friday after a sexting scandal led Tim Paine to quit the post last week, just ahead of the Ashes.

On a dramatic day for Australian cricket, the Cummins appointment came hours after it was announced that former captain Paine will take a break from the sport, ruling him out of the home Ashes series against old rivals England.

Cummins becomes the 47th captain of the Australian men’s Test team while Smith returns to a key leadership role, having been forced to stand down as skipper for his part in the 2018 “Sandpaper-gate” ball-tampering scandal.

Cummins, 28, is the first fast bowler to lead Australia since 1956.