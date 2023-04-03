Taskin ruled out of Ireland Test

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the one-off Test against Ireland due to a side-strain.
The pacer suffered a side strain during the recently concluded three-match Twenty20 series against the same opponents, which Bangladesh won 2-1.
Taskin claimed eight wickets in the series and was named the player of the series.
The right-arm pacer didn’t take part in the national team’s preparation for the series. And on Monday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) medical wing informed that it would take Taskin at least two weeks to recover, ruling him out of the Test which starts in less than 24 hours.
The match will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
This will be the maiden Test between Bangladesh and Ireland.